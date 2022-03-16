Dimapur: On the recommendation of experts, Covid-19 vaccination of children between 12-14 years began in government Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) in Nagaland from Wednesday. The group includes children born on or before March 15, 2010.

State immunization officer Dr. Ritu Thurr said the vaccines were first rolled out in Kohima and Dimapur district and gradually will be extended to other districts as soon as they are dispatched to the districts.

The Nagaland directorate of health and family welfare released guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination of children between 12-14 years and said only CorBEvax vaccine will be used for the beneficiaries of this age group.

As per the guidelines, two doses of CorBEvax intramuscular vaccine will be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group at an interval of 28 days. The vaccine is manufactured by Biological E Limited, India and has been approved for ‘restricted use in emergency settings’ by the Drugs Controller General of India.

The vaccine is approved only for those above the age of 12 years, hence the vaccinator will verify that the beneficiary has completed 12 years of age at the time of vaccination, the guidelines stated.

Beneficiaries can opt for self-registration through an existing account on COWIN of a family member or by creating a new account through a unique number, it said. Additionally, onsite registration can also be done by the vaccinator in facilitated registration mode, it added.

All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free Covid-19 vaccination at government CVC.

Meanwhile, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22 (2) (b) and Section 22 (2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Nagaland chief secretary J Alam extended all the existing Covid-19 containment measures in the state till March 31.

An order issued to this effect said relaxations for various activities subject to adherence to conditions and relevant standard operating procedures as stipulated on February 28 and earlier orders will remain in place.