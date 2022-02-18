Kohima: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has launched an online membership drive in the state.

The digital membership drive was formally launched on Friday by Nagaland PCC president K Therie at Congress Bhavan in Kohima.

At the programme, technical aspects of the Congress Party Membership App and the process for enrollment was explained and demonstrated by Nagaland PCC general secretary Capt GK Zhimomi.

This was followed by an interactive session where all PCC office bearers, PCC frontal organsiations and various department heads took part to clear doubts and got themselves enrolled as Verified Enrollers to undertake enrollment of those willing to apply for INC Membership till March 31, 2022.

NPCC has appointed 60 Chief Enrollers in all 60 Assembly Constituencies and they will be responsible for appointing Enrollers in every polling booth.

Those willing to take up INC Membership must have possession of EPIC/ Voter ID Card and an active mobile number while approaching the nearest District Congress Committee (DCC) offices which are presently functioning in 12 Districts.

Further details for Congress Digital Enrollment are also available on INC Nagaland Social Media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.