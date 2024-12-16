Dimapur: Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer on Monday urged the journalists of the state to be steadfast in journalistic ethics and principles and embrace new frontiers in an era of misinformation.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebration of Dimapur Press Club (DPC) at Dimapur Government College Auditorium as the special guest, Longkumer also exhorted the members of the fourth pillar of democracy to continue their dedication to truth and integrity.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The press is the backbone of democracy, and organisations like the Dimapur Press Club are integral in ensuring that the voice of the people is heard,” he said.

He highlighted the vital role the press plays in shaping public opinion, holding authorities accountable, and bridging the gap between the government and the people.

Longkumer commended the DPC for its unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of journalism over the past 25 years.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The DPC celebrated 25 years of its contributions to journalism and its role in shaping informed public discourse in Nagaland with notable personalities and journalists from across the state in attendance.

Speaking on the theme of the celebration “Harnessing media vibrancy, embracing new frontiers”, theme speaker Yirmiyan Arthur Yhome, deputy news director, Asia-Pacific, Associated Press, dwelt on insights into the evolving landscape of journalism.

Yhome emphasised the growing need for the media to adapt to technological advancements and changing audience behaviours.

She also underscored the importance of vibrant media practices, urging journalists to leverage digital platforms, data-driven storytelling, and innovative approaches to ensure credibility, speed, and accuracy in reporting.

Highlighting the theme’s relevance, Yhome called for embracing new frontiers by addressing challenges such as misinformation, declining public trust, and the pressures of 24/7 news cycles.

She stressed the role of the media as a bridge between the truth and the people, particularly in regions like Nagaland, where local stories often hold global significance.

In his address, Dimapur deputy commissioner Dr Tinojongshi Chang expressed gratitude to the press fraternity for their cooperation in highlighting grassroots issues and ensuring wide coverage of developmental activities in Dimapur and Nagaland.

Congratulating the DPC for attaining 25 years of existence, Chang urged the media to continue its role as a nurturer of society by focusing on the positive aspects and developmental stories.

DPC president Imkong Walling welcomed the gathering to the celebration while Dilip Sharma, convenor, organising committee of the celebration, briefed on the history of DPC.