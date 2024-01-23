Dimapur: Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton urged the Gaon Burhas (village heads), especially in Dimapur, to identify any illegal immigrants settled in their respective jurisdictions to curb illegal immigration in the state.

Patton appealed while referring to Tripura where he said the original inhabitants have been reduced to 25 per cent of the total population of the state. He, however, added that by illegal immigrants he meant those who do not possess valid documents.

He also asked the village chiefs to keep an eye on illegal activities in their areas and report such matters to the administration or police.

He was speaking at a programme after inaugurating the new office-cum-customary court building of GB Union Dimapur at Zakiesato colony here on Tuesday afternoon.

Patton said unlike the Gaon Burhas (GBs) in rural areas, the GBs in Dimapur Sadar have a complicated role to play as it is the gateway and commercial hub of Nagaland and where almost all sections of people from across the country reside and do business.

“At times, the roles and responsibilities of Gaon Burhas in Dimapur become very crucial and important,” he pointed out.

Highlighting the roles of GBs, Patton said they are the pillars of Naga tribal society and custodians of Naga customs and traditional practices. He added that they have huge responsibilities in dispensing customary law and justice in the villages and rural areas.

Echoing Dimapur commissioner of police Kevithuto Sophie, who also spoke on the occasion, Patton said the GBs are not authorised to settle the cases that go against the state, including murder and rape cases, according to the Naga customary laws.

Pointing out that the GBs are appointed by the government, Patton said that their job is to assist the government in administration and delivering justice to the citizens as government agencies.

He warned that the GBs should not be a stumbling block to the government’s functioning but rather should act as a catalyst between the citizens and the government in governance.

He urged the GBs to live up to the expectations of the people.

Patton expressed happiness that the GB Union Dimapur got an office building 34 years after it came into being in 1990.