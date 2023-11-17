Dimapur: The Nagaland BJP in an effort to connect with the grassroots people and strengthen the booth-level committees in the state conducted a 21-day district tour programme.

The tour, led by the new BJP state president Benjamin Yepthomi, kicked off on October 28 and concluded here on Friday.

In his address at the culmination programme, organised by the Dimapur district unit of the party, Yepthomi said the extensive district tour was initiated in order to know and understand the grievances of all the 16 district units of the party while also reaching out to the grassroots people.

“A time has come for us to work with all sincerity and commitment to uphold the BJP from the grassroots level to the state level as our top priority,” he said.

Yepthomi urged all the members of the party to extend full cooperation to the respective district presidents for the positive growth and progress of the party in the state.

He also informed that the morcha head and mandal committee tour programme would follow suit at the earliest so as to complete all the 2,398 booth-level committees of the party by December end.

While expressing his gratitude to all the members of the Nagaland BJP for the cooperation extended to the state BJP team during the tour, Yepthomi made mention of deputy chief minister and BJP Legislature Party leader Y Patton for his constant support extended during the entire tour programme.

For the first time in the history of Nagaland BJP, a state president extensively toured all 16 districts of the state to reach out to the people. During the tour, the state president and his team held a series of meetings with the district office bearers, mandals, morchas and booth-level officials.