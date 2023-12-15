AIZAWL: Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma has stated that his government will continue to support the refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur, who have taken shelter in the state.

Notably, over 40,000 people from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur have been taking shelter in Mizoram.

Lalduhoma said he had discussed the issue with union home minister Amit Shah and external affairs minister S Jaishankar over the phone before he was sworn in as the chief minister of Mizoram.

He said that he would meet the two leaders in Delhi to discuss the matter and seek the Centre’s help.

The opinion of the Centre should be kept in mind when a statement is made on the matter because it is a sensitive issue, he added.

Lalduhoma, however, said that the state government will continue to look after these people.

“It is not a political but a humanitarian issue. We will continue to look after and provide shelter to the refugees and internally displaced people based on the availability of our resources,” he said.

Over 31,300 Myanmar nationals and more than 1100 Bangladeshis have taken shelter in Mizoram.

Besides, nearly 12,000 people from Manipur have also been living in different parts of Mizoram since May due to ethnic clashes in the neighbouring state.