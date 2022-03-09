Aizawl: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Aizawl on Wednesday on a two-day visit to the northeastern state.

He was received by state governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, state health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana, Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena and other important officials at the lone Lengpui Airport here in the afternoon.



In the evening, Naidu attended a cultural event hosted by the governor at the Raj Bhawan where various Mizo cultural dances, including ‘Cheraw’ (bamboo dance), were displayed to welcome the visiting Vice president.

Naidu was also felicitated by the governor and the health minister.

Meanwhile, chief minister Zoramthanga called on Naidu at the Raj Bhawan soon after his arrival.

Hari Babu Kambhampati was also present in the meeting.



During the meeting with the visiting Vice President, Zoramthanga brought to his attention the necessity for Mizoram to have a separate All India Services cadre so as to ensure efficiency in administration.



According to official sources, Naidu would address the closing day of the ongoing budget session on Thursday.

He would leave for Sikkim on Friday, where he would virtually lay the foundation stone of Kanchendzonga state university at Tarku in south Sikkim, the sources said.