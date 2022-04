President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Mizoram on May 5.

During his visit, President Kovind will attend convocation programme of Mizoram University at Tanhril in Aizawl.

This will be Ram Nath Kovind’s second visit to Mizoram after taking over charge as president in July 2017.

In November 2017, President Ram Nath Kovind had visited Mizoram on a two-day tour.

During his last visit to Mizoram, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Mizoram Legislative Assembly.