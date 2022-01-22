More than 2,000 people from Chin state in Myanmar have entered Mizoram since January 5, said a media report quoting government’s sources.

They have crossed over into the border villages of the Northeastern states.

There were four persons with shrapnel wounds among those who arrived in the last two weeks in Mizoram, Indian Express reported.

The four persons were admitted to a private hospital in Aizawl, where one succumbed to his injuries.

His body had to be taken back across the border to Myanmar.

Since the military took over the country in February 2021, Chin state in Myanmar has been at the forefront of the armed resistance to the junta and has, therefore, faced the brunt of the Myanmar army’s wrath.

At least 15,000 people from Chin state crossed into Mizoram last July-August during the clash that broke out between a pro-democracy civilian resistance group called Chin Defence Force (CDF), backed and trained by the Chin National Army.

Mizoram shares a 510-km border with Myanmar at Chin state, and people of common ethnicities live on both sides of the border.

According to reports in the news portal FrontierMyanmar, entire villages in Chin state have been burnt down, and more troops have been arriving steadily, giving rise to fears of a new offensive.

Earlier this month, there were deadly clashes in Matupi in the south and Tiddim in the north between the civilian armed groups and the junta. A few days ago, clashes were reported in the Falam area.