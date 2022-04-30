Aizawl: Mizoram’s new Covid-19 cases dropped to 83 from 99 on the previous day and the state’s tally reduced to 2, 27,419, a health official said on Saturday.

The state reported zero fatality for the third consecutive day on Saturday since Thursday and the death toll remains at 696, he said.

The single-day positivity increased to 15. 46 per cent from 10 per cent on the previous day, as the fresh cases were detected from 537 samples tested on Friday, he said.

The number of active cases now stands at 714, while 2,26,009 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 113 people on Friday, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 99.37 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 19.20 samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunization officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.48 lakh people have been inoculated till Friday and out of this 6.84 lakh people have received the second dose and 40,577 people received the precautionary dose.