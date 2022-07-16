AIZAWL: Mizoram is all set to have a world-class mass housing complex in the state capital Aizawl.

Named as “Federation Enclave,’ Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday launched the state’s first world-class housing complex project for government employees.

The proposed housing complex will be constructed at Luangmual’s government complex in the western side of Aizawl.

Inaugurating the project, Zoramthanga said that the housing complex when completed will be benefited by many people.

He said that any initiative or project if done with a good vision and meaningful purpose will get its success and accomplishment some day.

He appreciated Federation of Mizoram Government Employees and Workers (FMGE&W) for conceiving the project and wished for its success

According to officials, Federation Enclave will be built exclusively for government employees of the state in a tailor-made or made-to-order format and in partnership with the state government.

The housing complex is set to house 344 of three basic types making it among the largest mass housing projects in the Northeast region.

The proposed housing complex will be built using the Japanese Rocco Housing Technique to ensure earthquake protection.



Among various amenities, the housing complex will have a dedicated club house, community hall, indoor games facilities, children’s play area, landscape gardens, shopping arcade and vegetable

market.

It will be equipped with a fire safety network, a 24-hour electric power backup, water recycling plant and vehicle parking.

Booking for a flat or apartment has been open on Friday.