Aizawl: Efforts are underway to corporatize Mizoram’s Power and Electricity Department to improve service and administration, an official statement said on Friday.

In March last year, Power and Electricity Minister F. Rodinglianga announced the plan to corporatize the department.

Rodinglianga, on Friday, chaired a meeting of senior officials of the Power Department and discussed important steps towards the corporatization of the Power and Electricity Department, the statement said.

He informed the meeting that the corporatization of the P&E Department is one of the state government’s key objectives, aiming at better administration and improving services for both the public and the government.

He urged departmental officers to actively support and implement the initiative.

The meeting reviewed the Ministry of Power’s guidelines for corporatizing state power departments and outlined a roadmap for implementing unbundling and corporatization.

As per the proposed plan, the unbundling process will begin by separating the P&E department into three key functional segments, Generation, Transmission, and Distribution, the statement said.

These segments will function as separate Strategic Business Units (SBUs), each managing its own assets and operations independently, it said.

In line with this, departmental restructuring will be undertaken, and where feasible, greater implementation of outsourcing and franchising models is also envisaged.

This reform aligns with the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, and the Central Government’s policy direction.

The creation of SBUs will promote professionalism and allow them greater autonomy in decision-making while managing their own specific functions, leading to improved service delivery for the public, according to the statement.