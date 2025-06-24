Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said that the state government is currently implementing Vision 2036 to groom young athletes and sportspersons, who will represent India in the 2036 Olympics.

Addressing the closing function of the Olympic Day Run held at Lammual in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said that Mizoram has so far produced only two sportspersons who represented the country in the Olympics.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We believe that among Mizo youths, there are many talented sportspersons and athletes, who can represent India in the coming Olympics. Keeping in mind the 2036 Olympics, we have implemented Vision 2036 to train youths to ensure that they represent the country in the Olympics. Several steps will be taken under Vision 2036,” Lalduhoma said.

Citing that physical exercise brings good health, the chief minister said sports bring unity and brotherhood among different communities, different languages, and different religions and cultures.

Sports minister Lalnghinglova Hmar also attended the event, organised by the Mizoram Olympic Association.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In January this year, Mizoram launched the Empowering Mizoram Sports (EMS) programme under the state’s flagship ‘Bana Kaih’ or handholding scheme to promote sports and groom talented youths in the state.

The EMS programme aims to establish sports coaching and talent development programs across Mizoram. As part of this program, basic coaching will be provided to children aged 8 to 15 years, focusing on preparing them for future competitions, particularly the 2036 Olympics.