Guwahati: Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena visited Aizawl Central Jail and the Central Women’s Jail on Friday to evaluate infrastructure, inmate welfare, and plans for court connectivity, as both facilities struggle with severe overcrowding.

At both prisons, Meena examined preparations for video conferencing systems that will allow inmates to appear remotely before courts.

The move aligns with the rollout of new Indian criminal statutes, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), effective from July 1, 2024. The system aims to reduce the need to transport prisoners outside jail premises.

In the Aizawl Central Jail, which houses 917 inmates despite a 480?inmate capacity, Meena reviewed administrative workflows, healthcare services, and skills development programs under the SASCI scheme.

Medical Officer Dr. C.T. Lalruatkima presented a briefing on the facility’s current healthcare capabilities.

Constructed in 1986, the central jail is now undergoing renovation under the SASCI Fund. Out of Rs 55 crore allotted for upgrades across eight jails in Mizoram, officials have assigned Rs 13.925 crore specifically for this facility’s overhaul, to be executed by contractors under the Public Works Department.

Meena urged administrators to complete work within the operational season and called for close coordination among agencies.

During his visit, Meena also met with members of the Jail and Prisoners Welfare Committee.

They reported general staff and inmate contentment with the facilities and noted no major complaints.

At the Central Women’s Jail, currently holding 148 prisoners against a capacity of 96, Meena assessed the progress of construction under the SASCI-funded Convict Ward Vertical Extension Project and Undertrial Prisoners Ward.

Inspector General of Prisons R. Vanlalsawta and Special Superintendent H.S. Zosangliana accompanied Meena throughout both inspections, underscoring the administration’s commitment to modernizing prison infrastructure and alleviating overcrowding.