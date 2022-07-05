Aizawl: Mizoram on Tuesday recorded 138 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in over two months, taking the state’s tally to 2,29,348, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 706 as a 94-year-old man from Aizawl succumbed to the infection on Monday, he said.

The 138 fresh cases detected from 595 sample tests put the single-day positivity rate at 23.19 per cent against 22.12 per cent on the previous day, he said.

48 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday.

The Northeastern state now has 368 active cases, while 2,28,274 people have recuperated from the disease, including 48 people on Monday.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 99.53 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 19.39 lakh samples for Covid-19.