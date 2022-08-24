AIZAWL: Mizoram, on Wednesday, sent another consignment of home grown pineapples to Dubai and Bahrain.

This fresh consignment of pineapples was sent by the Mizoram government, six days after it had exported first consignment to Dubai on August 19.

300 kilograms of fresh pineapples harvested by farmers at Sialhawk village in Khawzawl district of Mizoram, were flown to Dubai and Bahrain, Mizoram horticulture department director Elizabeth Saipari said.

She said that the pineapples would be purchased by Fair Exports Pvt Ltd, which would transport the consignment to Dubai and Bahrain from Mumbai by flights.

Mizoram exported the first consignment of pineapples (230 kgs) to Dubai on August 19.

According to Saipari, the first consignment of Mizoram grown pineapples were displayed and sold at Dubai’s Lulu hyper market last Sunday.

She said that the consignments were transported by flights by flights from Aizawl-Mumbai-Dubai and Bahrain.

Pineapples harvested at Sialhawk and surrounding villages are also being exported to Assam and other neighbouring states.

Farmers in Sialhawk villages befan pineapple cultivation from 2002 and around 320 families harvested 6,400 quintals of pineapples and earned Rs. 97 lakh during last year.

This year, they have harvested around 5,000 quintals.

According to Sialhawk village council vice president J.Rampanmawia, the grower society has sought Central Transport Subsidy from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

He hoped that pineapples and other home grown vegetables and fruits would be easily exported to foreign countries once the transport subsidy is obtained.