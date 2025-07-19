Aizawl: Oil tankers in Mizoram have suspended operations starting Saturday in protest against the deteriorating condition of National Highway-6/306, a key route that connects the state with Assam.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers’ Association (MOTDA) said that the Sairang–Kawnpui stretch of the highway has become unsafe for the movement of oil tankers due to extensive damage.

“The MOTDA has decided not to ply on the national highway starting from July 19 until the road is repaired and safe for travel. We apologise to the public for any inconvenience caused by this strike,” the statement read.

NH-306, also known in part as NH-6, serves as the main supply route to Mizoram, linking the capital Aizawl with Silchar in Assam. The route is crucial for transporting goods, fuel, and essential commodities into the state.

The affected stretch between Sairang and Kawnpui was severely damaged during the monsoon season. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) recently took over responsibility for the road from the state government.

According to NHIDCL Executive Director (Project), Virender Kumar Jakhar, repair work began on July 10 but has been hindered by continuous rainfall and traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Truck Drivers Association (MTDA) has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with the Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court, seeking intervention over the poor condition of NH-6/306.

The PIL has been admitted for hearing by a two-judge bench, naming the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the Mizoram government, and the NHIDCL as respondents.