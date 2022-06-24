Security forces in Mizoram have seized Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 1 crore.

The Methamphetamine tablets were seized by the troopers of Serchip battalion of Assam Rifles in Champhai district of Mizoram.

A total of 51,000 Methamphetamine tablets, weighing nearly 5 kilograms were seized.

“In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered Methamphetamine Tablets – Qty 51,000 nos (Total wt 4.750 kg approx) Rs 1,02,00,000/- in General Area Zokhawthar, Champhai district on 23 June 2022,” the Assam Rifles stated in a statement.

The statement added: “The operation was carried out by a team of 8 Assam Rifles based on specific information.”

Three persons were also apprehended by the Assam Rifles troopers in connection with the seizure.

The contraband tablets were later handed over to Champhai police in Mizoram along with the three apprehended persons for further legal proceedings.

“Ongoing smuggling of Methamphetamine tablets is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border,” the statement added.