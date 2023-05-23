AIZAWL: The police in the Northeast state of Mizoram have apprehended a man with drugs worth nearly Rs 20 crore.

A 32-year-old man was arrested for possessing Methamphetamine drugs worth Rs 19.5 crore in Aizawl, Mizoram.

Acting on an input, Special Narcotics police station and 2nd Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation at Chhunga bus terminal in Thuampui area.

As many as 9.750 kgs (100000 nos) of Methamphetamine tablets were recovered from the possession of the man.

The arrested man has been identified as Zothanmawia, a resident of Zokhawthar village in Champhai district of Mizoram.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.