AIZAWL: The police in the Northeast state of Mizoram have apprehended a man with drugs worth nearly Rs 20 crore.
A 32-year-old man was arrested for possessing Methamphetamine drugs worth Rs 19.5 crore in Aizawl, Mizoram.
Acting on an input, Special Narcotics police station and 2nd Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation at Chhunga bus terminal in Thuampui area.
As many as 9.750 kgs (100000 nos) of Methamphetamine tablets were recovered from the possession of the man.
Also read: Over 7,500 people from violence-hit Manipur flee to Mizoram
The arrested man has been identified as Zothanmawia, a resident of Zokhawthar village in Champhai district of Mizoram.
The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.