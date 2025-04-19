Mizoram Jobs Sainik School Chhingchhip Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in Sainik School Chhingchhip Mizoram in 2025.

Sainik School Chhingchhip Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in Computer Science and Counsellor in 2025.

Name of post : TGT- Computer Science

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. Bachelor’s degree in Computer Application (BCA) with at least 50% marks from a recognised institution.

OR

Graduation in computer Science/IT from a recognised institution with at least 50% marks in concerned subject and also in aggregate provided that a computer science subject must be studied in all the years as main subject.

OR

B.E/B.Tech (Computer Sc/IT) with at least 50% marks from a recognised institution.

2. Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (Paper –II) conducted by the Government of

India or STET.

3. Bachelor’s Degree in Education from NCTE recognised institution with at least 50% marks.

OR

Three year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed from NCTE recognised institution with at least 50% marks.

OR

Four years Integrated Degree with at least 50% marks from NCTE recognised institution including B.Ed component

Pay Scale : Level – 07, Rs 44,900-1,42,400 and D.A as applicable

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Graduate/Post Graduate in psychology or

(ii) Post Graduate in Child Development or

(iii) Graduate/Post Graduate with Diploma in Career guidance and counselling

Salary : Rs.40,000/- per month (Consolidated)

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates may apply with photocopies of full testimonials in support of qualification/experience and photograph to “The Principal, Sainik School Chhingchhip, Chhingchhip Village, Dist – Serchhip, Pin – 796161”. Application Forms can be downloaded from the School’s website sschhingchhip.mizoram.gov.in. Application should be accompanied by one A/C payee Demand Draft (in original) of Rs 300/- for SC/ST (Non refundable) and Rs 500/- for all other categories (Non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Sainik School Chhingchhip, payable at State Bank of India Electric Veng Branch, Aizawl, Branch Code – 16361, IFSC Code – SBIN0016361. Last date of receipt of application is 26th April 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here