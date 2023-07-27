Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sainik School Chhingchhip, Mizoram.

Sainik School Chhingchhip, Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Counsellors and Ward Boys on contractual basis.

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Graduate/Post Graduate in psychology or

(ii) Post Graduate in Child Development or

(iii) Graduate/Post Graduate with Diploma in Career guidance and counselling

Experience :

(i) Experience in providing career/ educational counselling to students in a reputed school.

(ii) Registration with Rehabilitation counsellor of India as vocational counsellor.

(iii) Interested in other extracurricular activities and aptitude for residential school life style.

(iv) The candidate should be physically fit

Pay Scale : Rs. 40000/- per month

Age : Between 21-35 years

Name of post : Ward Boy (Male)

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification :

(i) 10th pass and above.

(ii) Proficiency in English speaking.

Desirable: Preference will be given to the following :-

(a) Higher qualification

(b) Achievement in Sports /Art / Music

Pay Scale : Rs. 22000/- per month

Age : Between 18-50 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to The Principal, Sainik School Chhingchhip, Chhingchhip Village, Dist – Serchhip, Pin – 796161. Enclose one self addressed envelope with postage stamp of Rs 40/-.

Last date of receipt of application is August 10, 2023

Application Fees : One A/C payee DD of Rs 500/- for General (Non refundable) & Rs 300/- for SC/ST (Non refundable) drawn in favour of “Principal, Sainik School Chhingchhip”, payable at SBI Electric Veng Branch, IFSC Code – SBIN0016361.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here