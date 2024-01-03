Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Mizoram.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor Grade – II (on Contract). NIT Mizoram is an Institute situated in the scenic beauty of Mizoram, wrapped between clouds and mountain rocks, which adds to its beauty. Being amongst the most educated states of our country with a literacy rate of 91%, it beholds a very peaceful and calm environment suitable for studies. The Institute, to cope with the present competitive needs, comprises of laboratories with the latest equipments and installed with best & latest softwares.

Name of post : Assistant Professor Grade – II (on Contract)

No. of posts : 6

Department wise vacancies :

ECE : 2

CSE : 1

ME : 1

CE : 1

BS&HSS : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of NIT Mizoram

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their duly filled in Application Form, in prescribed format, complete in all

respect along with all Supporting Documents, Annexure(s), duly self-attested, in soft copy to the Registrar In-Charge, NIT Mizoram (recruitmentfaculty@nitmz.ac.in) on or before 28.01.2024.

Application Fees :

a. Rs. 1,000/- for General and OBC

b. Rs. 500/- for SC/ST candidates.

c. Women, PWD candidates and Internal Faculty members are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

The admissible Application Fee must be remitted online in the following account details and the payment receipt must be sent along with the Application Form.

Account details: Name: National Institute of Technology Mizoram, A/C no. 33755447886, SBI Bawngkawn, Aizawl, Mizoram – 796014, IFSC code: SBIN0007059

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here