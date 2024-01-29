Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions or jobs in NIT Mizoram.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Accountant on contract basis.

Name of post : Junior Accountant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years

Essential Qualification :

i) First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce with Honours in Accountancy / Finance OR First

Class Bachelor’s Degree – BBA (Finance) or equivalent altogether in grade from a recognized University or

Institute.

OR

Master’s Degree in Commerce/ MBA (Finance) altogether from a recognized University or Institute with excellent academic records.

ii) Knowledge of Computer applications altogether viz. Word processing, Spread sheet and Computer-based

accounting software

Desirable Qualification & Experience :

A person having Certificate of Tally Software/ Accounting Software with at least 1 (one) year

experience also of Accountant in Govt./University/Institution/ reputed Firms.

Job Roles :

Accounting Software operation, maintenance and Book Keeping.

Preparation of Bank Reconciliation Statement.

Operation and maintenance of PFMS and ERP.

Monitor performance and ensure proper Accounting Procedures of the

Institute and reliability.

Institute and reliability. Troubleshooting of Accounting and its Software related problems.

How to apply :

Candidates may send scanned copies of their applications along with relevant documents to recruitmentnonteaching@nitmz.ac.in within 16.02.2024.

Application Fees :

The prescribed application fee is Rs. 500.00 (Rs. 200 for SC/ST/EWS applicant on submission of valid supporting Certificate).

The prescribed fee shall be remitted through Online Payment only to the under mentioned Account Details: NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY MIZORAM, ACCOUNT No. : 33755447886, STATE BANK OF INDIA, BAWNGKAWN BRANCH, AIZAWL, IFSC: SBIN0007059

Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and Women applicants are fully exempted from payment of the prescribed fees on submission of relevant Disability Certificate issued by the competent authority

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here