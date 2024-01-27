Mizoram Jobs Mizoram University Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Mizoram University in 2024.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of one Project Associate and two Project Assistant altogether in DHR-ICMR funded project entitled “Promoting Optimal Development: Identifying Children with Developmental Disorders, Risk Factors, the Impact on Mental Health, and Addressing Interventions” in 2024.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Ph.D. in Psychology/M.Phil. in Clinical Psychology/ P.G. in Public Health or M.A./M.Sc. in the field of Psychology altogether with extensive research experience

Emoluments : Rs. 33,790/- p.m. (consolidated including HRA) as per ICMR guidelines.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

M.A./M.Sc. or B.A./B.Sc. in Psychology with research experience

Emoluments : Rs. 21,800/- p.m. (consolidated including HRA) as per ICMR guidelines

How to apply :

Candidates may apply on or before 3rd February, 2024 by sending their applications with

detailed resume and supporting documents to the email-id: afaki210@gmail.com

Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated altogether to appear in the interview at Department of Psychology, School of Social Sciences, Mizoram University.

No other communication in this regard will be entertained.

No TA/DA will be given also for attending the interview.

The selected candidate will be appointed purely on temporary basis and the position is altogether coterminous with the project.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here