Applications are invited for recruitment of various accountancy positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Accountant on contractual basis for DRDO-Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-COE). The appointment is purely on Contract basis and shall have no claim of permanency at any stage. Mizoram University was created by an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000) and it became functional from 2nd July, 2001. The University is located at Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram and is spread over 978.1988 acres in an area on the outskirts of the city.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Com or MBA in Finance from a recognized University or Board

Age Limit : Candidates must attain 18(eighteen) years and should not exceed 30 (Thirty) years. The crucial date for reckoning age-limit is the date of interview.

Desirable: Having knowledge of PFMS

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th November, 2023 (Monday) from 11 AM onwards in Pro Vice-Chancellor’s Chamber, Mizoram University. Reporting time is 10:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for a Walk-in Interview along with updated Bio-data supported by relevant documents along with one passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here