Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in ICAR RCNEH Mizoram.

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Associate under Model Genome Club on contractual basis. ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, a premier research institute under the Natural Resource Management division of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, has altogether been promoting and conducting research, extension and human resource development activities in agriculture and allied sectors for hilly and mountain ecosystem of North Eastern Hill Region. The institute has also been striving hard through activities in its various divisions to maximize the needed output aimed at fulfilling its goals. A quote from Thomas Alva Edison that “Inventions are not accidents they are the rewards for unceasing efforts” is well apt to the institute where there is one percent inspiration and 99% perspiration. The North East India is blessed with natural resources, and being the premier research institute in the region its aims for the ultimate development of the region in all the sectors. Agricultural scenario in India went through a drastic change and farmers are to cope with the socio economic changes. With the changing time the institute also changed to provide the best to the farming community and with the hope to provide best service in the near future to the people of the region.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor of Science

Pay : Rs. 20,000/- p.m. consolidated

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years and also maximum 45 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 17.12.2024 at 10:30 A.M.

The venue is in the Office of the HoRC, ICAR, Mizoram Centre, Kolasib.

How to apply :

Candidates should also bring an application with full bio-data also addressed to the HoRC, ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Mizoram Centre, Kolasib with photocopies of certificates and marksheets on the day of interview.

They should also bring the relevant certificates, mark sheets in original for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here