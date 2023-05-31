Mizoram Jobs : Apply for Project Associate vacancy in Mizoram University

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate (01 No.) in the project entitled as “Educational status of brick kiln workers of Andhra Pradesh and a frame work of skill-based education for them in response to their Socio-cultural setup.” sponsored by ICSSR New Delhi.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Ed. with 55% and NET/SLET/MPhil/ Ph.D. in Education. UGC NET qualified candidates will be given preference.

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their CVs with supporting documents (Class X

onwards) along with covering letter on or before 20th June, 2023 in either soft copies via email to gollapallit@gmail.com or by hard copies to Dr. G. Tejeswara Rao , Department of Education, Mizoram University, Aizawl-796004

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

