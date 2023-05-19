Mizoram Jobs : Apply for Law Officer vacancy in Mizoram Rural Bank

Applications are invited for various legal positions in Mizoram Rural Bank.
Mizoram Rural Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Law Officer on contract basis.
Name of post : Law Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : LLB and above from any recognized university
Salary : Starting salary of Scale – II Officer of the Bank
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the Google Form Link https://forms.gle/qCLZbpRbomEVLZLj8 on or before 25th May, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
