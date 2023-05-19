Mizoram Jobs : Apply for Law Officer vacancy in Mizoram Rural Bank

Applications are invited for various legal positions in Mizoram Rural Bank.

Mizoram Rural Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Law Officer on contract basis.

Name of post : Law Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : LLB and above from any recognized university

Also Read : From Mukesh Ambani to Ratan Tata, AI images of famous billionaires at Met Gala

Salary : Starting salary of Scale – II Officer of the Bank

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the Google Form Link https://forms.gle/qCLZbpRbomEVLZLj8 on or before 25th May, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Assam Tourism : National parks that you must shortlist among the places to visit in Assam