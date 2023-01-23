AIZAWL: The police in Northeast state of Mizoram have recovered and seized Heroin worth Rs 70 lakh.

The seizure was made by the Mizoram police at Zonuam in state capital Aizawl.

The seized Heroin has been weighed to be 140 grams.

The seized Heroin were packed in at least 10 soap cases.

As many as five persons have also been arrested by the Mizoram police in connection with the seizure.

The arrested persons have been identified as: Hminlawma (35) from Zokhawthar, J Lalrinchhana (29) from Kanan Veng, Lalremruata (30) from Tanhril, C Lalrinawmi (36) from Aizawl and Lalruatchhungi (26) from Aizawl.

The Mizoram police has informed that a case “u/s 21(b)/29/25 ND&PS Act (has been) registered for further investigation”.