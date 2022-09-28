AIZAWL: Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, on Wednesday, interacted with officials of the state’s school education department over the poor performance of the state in the latest Performance Grading Index (PGI).

He urged the officials to meet the strategies to improve the PGI score in the near future.

Mizoram school education secretary Dr Lalzirmawia Chhangte explained the reasons for poor performance in the PGI with the help of power point presentation.

He said that three Mizoram districts – Mamit, Lawngtlai and Serchhip – were found to be very poor in overall score of PGI 2018-19.

While Lawngtlai and Serchhip have slightly improved, Mamit continues to perform badly in 2019-2020, he said.

The three Mizoram districts were found to be inefficient in submission and filing of reports for some parameters.

Chhangte said that the poor performance of the three districts have pulled down the overall performance of Mizoram in PGI.

He also elaborated about the strategies being implemented to improve the PGI score in the future.

Kambhampati appreciated the quick response made in finding out the reasons behind the poor performance.

He also approved the strategies for improvement which are under the process for implementation.

He further suggested the department officials to bridge the communication gap between the top officials at the secretariat and directorate levels with their counterparts in the districts as well as school heads on the PGI score.