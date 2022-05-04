Aizawl: Signia, a leading hearing aid industry, on Tuesday announced the launch of BestSound Centre, the first of its kind in the Northeast, in Aizawl.

At the Centre, consumers can experience hearing live with hearing aids and take an informed decision to enhance their hearing journey.

The BestSound Centre is set to showcase the finest from Sivantos’ premium hearing care brand, Signia.

The facility, which was opened at EL Nathan Hearing Clinic in Aizawl’s Bawngkawn is a joint venture of Sivantos India and Nawka Speech & hearing.

Speaking at the launch, Sivantos India director Mohan Swamy said that Sivantos India, along with Nawka Speech & hearing, is excited to announce the launch of Northeast India’s first BestSound Centre that will provide a quantum leap in sound quality and connectivity to its people, enabling users to take greater control of their personal hearing experience.

“Under the aegis of The BestSound Centre, we are constantly innovating new technological solutions and introducing advanced digital products, which offer high-quality listening experience to the

user, customised for their need,” he said.

According to him, hearing impairment or loss is often neglected which leads to delay in diagnosis in India.

There is a strong social, physical and psychological impact on an individual due to the stigma associated with hearing loss, he said.

“As an extension to our offerings, we are glad to spread our wings to the north eastern region of the country. This expansion is in line with our focus on taking hearing aids beyond devices to help people hear better and maximize every moment of their lives,” he said.

BestSound Center is one of the largest networks of hearing care professionals with over 290 centres spread across the country and aims at providing quality services to people.

Nawka and Signia have been working together for the past 25 years in the Northeast.

Being the pioneer in hearing healthcare in Northeast India, today Nawka HAC proudly runs 10 clinics across 5 Northeastern states.

Nawka said that they are extremely excited and proud to be in association with Signia.

“We believe hearing has a great influence on the overall development of an individual. Therefore, identification of hearing impairment is the very first step in addressing the issues related to it. With our advanced clinical technology and services, we hope to serve and benefit many people in and around Mizoram,” he said.

As per WHO estimates, there are approximately 63 million people in India, who are suffering from Significant Auditory Impairment.

This places the estimated prevalence at 6.3% in the Indian population.