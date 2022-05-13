Mizoram on Friday recorded 50 new COVID-19 cases, 5 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,27,899, a health department official said.

The death toll stood at 697 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported since May 3.

The daily positivity rate increased to 14.24 per cent from 12 per cent the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 351 sample tests, the official said.

The northeastern state now has 219 active cases.

Forty people recuperated from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,26,983, the official said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 99.59 per cent.

The northeastern state has tested more than 19.26 lakh samples for Covid-19.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.53 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday with 6.93 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

At least 42,935 people got the precautionary dose.