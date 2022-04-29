AIZAWL: Mizoram logged 99 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 14 more than the previous day, taking the state’s tally to 2,27,336, a health official said.

The state had register 85 cases on Thursday.

The death toll remains at 696 as no new fatality was reported since Thursday, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 10 per cent from 7.49 per cent on the previous day, as the fresh cases were detected from 990 samples tested, he said.

The number of active cases now stands at 744, while 2,25,896 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 85 people on Thursday, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 99.36 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 19.20 samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.47 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday.

Out of this, 6.84 lakh people have received the second dose and 40,407 people received the precautionary dose.