AIZAWL: Mizoram Commerce & Industries Minister Dr R Lalthangliana inaugurated the Mizoram Trade Facilitation Fair at the Millenium Centre in Aizawl on Thursday.



In his inaugural speech as the chief guest, Dr R. Lalthangliana referred to solar energy as a God gifted resource.

He said that Mizoram has an abundance of solar energy and the showcased technologies at the event were simple and easy to learn.

The minister further stated that solar energy has numerous advantages on the people, environment, and economy.

He explained that the solar energy demonstrated at the event would improve people’s livelihood, reduce expenditure on the grid, and prevent environmental degradation.

The minister also expressed that the trade facilitation fair was a significant and remarkable initiative.



Rachita Misra, associate director, SELCO Foundation in her speech highlighted the unique opportunities for innovation available in Mizoram.

She expressed the Foundation’s desire to showcase how solar energy can be utilized to meet the diverse needs and challenges encountered by weavers, farmers, tailors and other manual laborers due to energy shortages.

Furthermore, she indicated that this goal could be accomplished through the cooperation of critical stakeholders in Mizoram.



Lalmalsawma Pachuau, secretary of Planning and Program Implementation Dept., Govt. of Mizoram, who accompanied the minister, highlighted how the initiative would assist the state in achieving its sustainable development goals.

He stressed the importance of upgrading the infrastructure and adopting advanced technology in the state.

He regarded the SELCO Foundation initiative as one of the core partners in this endeavor, stating, “Together, we can amplify our efforts and support the people of Mizoram.”



Lalrinenga Sailo, Mayor of Aizawl who was present at the event also stated that there are ample opportunity to support micro and small livelihoods in Aizawl city.

He emphasized that solar energy must not be restricted to rural areas only as it could promote sustainable livelihoods in urban areas as well.



The event was also attended by Gautam Barman, deputy general manager, NABARD and other diginitaries from government departments, financial institutions and prominent sector experts.



Mizoram Trade Facilitation Fair which is being held at the Milenium Centre, Aizawl showcases over 25 solutions that uses solar energy to improve livelihoods of small farmers, weavers and entrepreneurs.

The event was organized by Selco Foundation in partnership with Planning and Programme lmplementation Department, Govt of Mizoram, NorthEast Initiative Development Agency (NEIDA), Mizoram Science, Technology and Innovation Council (MISTIC) and Atal Incubation Centre.



The Trade Facilitation Fair will continue till Friday.

Discussions which will see participation from Department of Agriculture, Mizoram, Mizoram Rural Bank, Mizoram University, NEIDA and MISTIC will be organized.

The event will also showcase two innovators who are using solar energy to start their Banana Chips Making enterprises, as well as using solar energy for the fishery farm. The technology demonstrations continues on Friday also.