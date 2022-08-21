Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has tendered a public apology for his daughter’s “misbehaviour” with a doctor earlier in the week.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga in an Instagram post on Saturday said that he would, in no way, justify his daughter’s conduct.

Zoramthanga’s daughter Milari Chhangte was recently seen hitting a doctor at a clinic in a purported video clip that went viral on social media.

The incident triggered massive outrage among the medical fraternity, with over 800 doctors staging a protest on Saturday, condemning the alleged assault.

Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Mizoram chapter wore black badges to their workplaces during the day to register their protests.

Zoramthanga’s daughter Chhangte allegedly assaulted an Aizawl-based dermatologist on Wednesday on being asked to get an appointment prior to her visit to the clinic for consultation.

“We want that such acts of violence against medical practitioners should never be repeated,” the association’s Mizoram chapter said in the statement.

The CM in an Instagram post said he had visited the dermatologist and offered an apology.

He also thanked the IMA for not initiating any “stringent action” against Chhangte.

“We have nothing to justify or say in defence of our daughter’s behaviour towards the doctor. We ask forgiveness from the doctor and the public,” Zoramthanga said.