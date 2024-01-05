AIZAWL: Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma urged the Centre to expedite road projects in Mizoram.

Lalduhoma called on union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday (January 04), in New Delhi and both the leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including road projects.

During the meeting, Lalduhoma urged the union minister to expedite road projects, which are being constructed under the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) across Mizoram.

He also informed Gadkari that the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which executed various road projects in Mizoram, had inflicted serious damages to the environment while constructing roads in the state.

An official statement said that Gadkari assured Lalduhoma that the NHIDCL, in future, will take utmost care not to cause damage to the environment.

The union minister told the Mizoram CM that there will be no dearth of funds for road construction in Mizoram but expressed his dissatisfaction about numerous delays in the road projects being undertaken in the state.

Lalduhoma assured Gadkari that his government will take up the road projects vigorously and asked the latter to have a close watch on the achievements.