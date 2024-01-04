NEW DELHI: Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma, on Thursday (January 04), met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Confirming the meeting, Mizoram CM Lalduhoma said: “Delighted to strengthen our collaboration for the progress and development of Mizoram.”

The Mizoram chief minister said that his meeting with the Prime Minister was ‘productive’.

Former batchmates Mizoram CM Lalduhoma & EAM S Jaishankar meet in Delhi

Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma met external affairs minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday (January 03) in New Delhi.

It may be noted that Mizoram CM Lalduhoma and external affairs minister S Jaishankar are former batchmates during their civil services days.

Both Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma and external affairs minister S Jaishankar are 1977 Indian civil services batchmates.

While, Mizoram CM Lalduhoma had served in the Indian Police Service (IPS), S Jaishankar was an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1977 batch.

“So glad to meet chief minister of Mizoram Lalduhoma. We began government service at the same time and trained together,” said Jaishankar after meeting Lalduhoma.

“It’s wonderful to see old colleagues reconnecting,” Mizoram CM Lalduhoma said about the meeting with S Jaishankar.

Both the leaders discussed ways to “enhance collaboration between ministry of external affairs (MEA) and the Mizoram government”.

“I look forward to the positive outcomes of this collaboration,” said Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma.