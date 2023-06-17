Aizawl: Mizoram civil society group has cancelled its proposed solidarity protest in support of the Zo ethnic people affected by the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Mizoram NGO Co-Ordination Committee, a conglomerate of major civil society organisations and student bodies headed by the influential Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) had earlier announced that it would stage a massive protest to extend solidarity to the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi-Mizo or Zo community in Manipur in Aizawl on June 23.

It had also appealed to its partner civil society organisations in the state to simultaneously hold demonstrations in their respective jurisdiction on the same day.

The meeting of the Co-Ordination Committee on Saturday decided to cancel the proposed solidarity protest in view of the prevailing situation in the neighbouring state, CYMA general secretary Lalnuntluanga said.

Meanwhile, at least 190 people from strife-torn Manipur have fled to Mizoram in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of displaced people taking shelter in the state to 11,693, according to the state home department.

The government and villages have set up 35 relief camps.

However, the majority of the displaced people belonging to the Zo ethnic tribes, are sheltered by their relatives while others also live in rented houses.

The CYMA has also set up a transit camp at its premises in Aizawl.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

The government has imposed a curfew on 11 districts and banned the internet in a bid to stop the spread of rumours in the state.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.