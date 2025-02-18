Mizoram: BJP's Molin Kumar Chakma proves majority in CADC

Aizawl: BJP leader Molin Kumar Chakma, who was recently sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram, on Monday won a floor test by proving his majority in the council, an official statement said.

The floor test to prove Chakma’s majority in the CADC was held following the notification issued by the state’s district council and minority affairs department on January 31, which mandated the vote of confidence to be taken up within 30 days from the date of Chakma’s appointment as the CEM, the statement said.

The confidence motion introduced in the house was discussed extensively by the members and put to vote, it said.

The members expressed their hope to see a stable Executive Committee headed by Chakma that would work for the welfare of the people of the CADC, it said.

The opposition benches reiterated their commitment to playing the role of a constructive opposition, by which they would hold the Executive Committee accountable but would extend their full cooperation if its policies are beneficial for the people of CADC, it said.

During the floor test held at the council’s session hall in Kamalanagar in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, 14 members voted in favour of the motion, while 3 members voted against it, the statement said,

Two members were absent during the floor test, it said.

Chakma was sworn in as the CEM of the Chakma council on February 4 after more than a month of political impasse since the removal of Mizo National Front (MNF) led council headed by former chief executive member (CEM) Rasik Mohan Chakma through a no-confidence motion on December 11.

This is the first time since the creation of CADC in 1972 that the BJP rules the 20-member council with an absolute majority, officials said.

Previously, the BJP and Congress formed a coalition council in 2018, they said.

In the present council, the BJP has 13 members, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) -6 and the MNF, which initially secured 10 seats in the May 2023 elections and gained support from four other members, has now been reduced to a single member.

The CADC is one of the three ADCs in the southern part of Mizoram created for the Chakma tribal people in 1972 with its headquarters at Kamalanagar or Chawngte in Lawngtlai district.