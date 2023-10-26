AIZAWL: The election commission is giving utmost importance to more voter turnout and urged voters from different walks of life to turn up in large numbers in the forthcoming Mizoram assembly polls, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Addressing one-day sensitisation workshop for media persons in Aizawl, state additional chief electoral officer H. Lianzela said that the Election Commission gives due importance to spreading voter awareness through various media platforms.



He urged reporters present in the workshop to cooperate with the election department in the electoral process and giving awareness to people in ensuring more voter turnout and delivering a smooth, free, fair and peaceful election.

H. Lianzela also urged media houses to have a level playing field and publish reliable information only after fact checked.

Urging media persons to give awareness to people as much as possible, the official said that the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office will organise a competition for dailies on voters awareness during October 26 to November 6.

He also urged local newspapers to give emphasis on voters awareness in their editorial column on November 6 and 7.

Lianzela also urged voters, who reside outside their constituency or outside the state, to pay due importance to exercising their franchise on polling day as the state government has declared a public holiday on November 7.

Organised by the media cell of the CEO office, the media workshop was attended by several reporters and media houses in the state.

During the workshop, four resource persons Dr. Lallawmkima, IPRO, Vanlalringa, Sr. Informatics Officer, H.Vanlalruatfeli, Programmer, CEO Office and Zonun Sanga, Addl. SP, CID Crime presented papers on different topics, including media/social-media related issues, cVIGIL/KYC & Helpline apps, Suvidha & Candidate apps and Offences related to media during elections.