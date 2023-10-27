AIZAWL: Polling through postal ballots for the Mizoram assembly elections began in the state.

Polling through postal ballots in Mizoram is being conducted for senior citizens (80 years of age and above) and persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Polling by postal ballots began in three assembly constituencies of Serchhip district in Mizoram on Thursday.

Six polling parties headed by the presiding officers, polling officers and security personnel visited the electorate in their homes and assisted the voters in exercising their franchise.

Home voting facility will be provided to a total of 2092 senior citizens and PwDs across 40 assembly constituencies in poll-bound Mizoram.