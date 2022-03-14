Aizawl: Troops of Assam Rifles have recovered arms in Mizoram’s capital city Aizawl, an Assam Rifles officer said on Sunday.

Acting on specific information, personnel of Assam Rifles recently raided a locality in Aizawl and recovered two weapons, the official said.

He said that the operation was carried out by personnel of 2 Assam Rifles at Kanan locality in Aizawl on Thursday.

The recovered weapons included 0.22 Caliber miniature rifle and 0.22 Caliber pistol, he said.

The recovered weapons were handed over to state police for further legal proceedings on the same day, added the official.