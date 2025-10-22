Aizawl: At least 71 people, including 15 foreigners, have been arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs and narcotics in the ongoing special drive against drug smuggling from September till 20 October, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The Mizoram police in association with the Excise and Narcotics department and Young Mizo Association (YMA), the largest civil society organisation in the state, has launched an “operation against trafficking and use of drugs and narcotics” on September 1 to curb the growing drug smuggling into the state.

The operation will last till December.

In the current drive, the state police alone registered 50 drug smuggling cases and arrested 71 people, including 15 foreigners, between 1 September and 20 October, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) H. Ramthlengliana said in a statement.

Also Read: Asian Development Bank plans major bamboo sector boost for Northeast India

The state police also seized various drugs and narcotics worth Rs. 16.10 crore during the same period, he said.

The seized drugs and narcotics included 12.881 kg of heroin, 101.642 kg of methamphetamine tablets, 4.740 kg of alprazolam and 96 grams of crystal meth, he said.

According to Ramthlengliana, the operation has yielded positive results as drug supply has significantly reduced in the state and the price of 13-14 grams of heroin (1 hawng) has increased from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 40,000 due to reduction in supply.

He said that drug peddlers are also afraid to openly operate unlike before.

The IGP also appealed to the public to support the law enforcement agencies and NGOs in the ongoing fight against drug smuggling and drug use.