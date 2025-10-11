Guwahati: The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and Mizoram Merchant Association (MIMA) on Saturday underwent an Inner Line Permit (ILP) verification drive at the ongoing 1st International Star Expo at Lammual in Aizawl, uncovering 36 non-locals without valid ILPs or with expired permits.

They were subsequently handed over to the authorities for necessary action.

The two bodies said “their inspection was prompted by growing concerns over unauthorised participation of non-ILP holders in commercial activities within the state. MZP and MIMA leaders reiterated their strong opposition to such violations, emphasising that they undermine the sanctity of Mizoram’s ILP system and hurt local traders.”

They added that during a joint meeting held they had already warned people against engaging in trade with non-locals participating in the Expo without proper documentation.

“We had warned the public and the authorities, but it seems the concerns were ignored. This is a serious breach,” a joint statement from MZP and MIMA said.

As per their findings, an exhibitor from Lunglei, Laldingngheti Pautu, reportedly sponsored over 20 participants through an event management firm, Zorun Events — a move the groups said violated the state’s ILP regulations.

The Mizoram Gazette Notification states that no individual is permitted to sponsor more than 10 non-locals for entry into the state.

Calling it “a grave violation,” MZP and MIMA urged the government to take strict legal action against those responsible.

They also protested against expired Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licenses being used by several food vendors at the Expo, noting that some of the permits had lapsed as early as 2020.

The groups questioned the safety and hygiene standards of food items being sold at the event.