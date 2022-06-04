Aizawl: A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Friday at Lengpui airport in Aizawl in a case relating to the recovery of poppy seeds and other illegal items.

The woman, identified as Sabbathhlui, a resident of Bawngkawn on the outskirts of Aizawl, was ‘under the Director of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)’s scanner, police said.

Acting on specific input, police arrested the woman upon her arrival at the airport from Kolkata, the police said.

She was wanted in a case registered by the DRI in connection with the recovery of 3,900 poppy seeds, 4.1 lakh sticks of foreign cigarette and cosmetics worth Rs. 1.5 crore from her residence recently, police said.

The woman was handed over to DRI in Aizawl for further legal action, the police said.