Guwahati: Heavy rainfall continued across several parts of Northeast India, with Mizoram receiving the highest precipitation in the region, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Data from the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati showed that Chawngte in Mizoram recorded 13 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, the highest in the Northeast.

Other areas with notable rainfall included Khawzawl (9 cm), Bagafa (9 cm), Kolasib (9 cm), Sunpura (6 cm), and Dullavcherra (6 cm).

Most parts of Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura experienced light to moderate rain, while scattered showers were reported in Assam and Manipur.

In Arunachal Pradesh, only a few areas recorded light rainfall.

Daytime temperatures remained close to normal across most of the region but were significantly lower than usual in Nagaland and Tripura.

Night temperatures were largely stable, with slight increases in parts of Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura.

The IMD forecast light to moderate rain over parts of Mizoram and isolated showers in Nagaland and Tripura in the next 24 hours.

Dry conditions are expected to continue in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur.

The department also issued a warning for isolated thunderstorms with lightning in Mizoram on Saturday, followed by heavy rain and thunderstorms at select locations across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura on Sunday.

Moderate rainfall is expected to persist in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in the coming days, with no major changes in maximum temperatures across the region.

In Guwahati, the IMD predicted partly cloudy skies with haze, with temperatures ranging from a maximum of 32°C to a minimum of 24°C.

Light rain or occasional thundershowers may occur once or twice during the coming week.