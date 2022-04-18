Aizawl: Mizoram’s single-day COVID-19 cases fell below 100 for the straight sixth day on Monday since April 13 as 61 people have tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 61 cases, which is 35 less than the previous day, 25 are children.

With the news cases, the state’s Covid-19 tally has reached 2, 26,172, a health department official said on Monday.

The state reported 96 COVID-19 cases and one death on Sunday.

The death toll remains at 692 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 35.26 per cent from 15. 56 per cent the previous day, he said.

The number of active cases now stands at 460, while 2, 25,020 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 129 on Monday, he said.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 19.09 lakh samples for COVID-19 including 173 on Sunday.

Over 8.41 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday and 6.75 lakh of them have received the full dose, according to the health department.