AIZAWL: Union minister of state for communication Devusinh Chauhan has said that e-connectivity needed to be improved in Mizoram to usher in development in various fields in the northeastern state.

Chauhan, who was on a two-day visit between Friday and Saturday, convened a meeting with officials in Aizawl on Saturday to review communication and e-connectivity in the state.

The meeting was attended by state Information and Communication Technology (ICT) minister Robert Romawia Royte.

The Union Minister said that development works are easier to be expedited in places where there is good communication and e-connectivity.

“E-connectivity can be more vital and effective in a hilly and landlocked state like Mizoram where terrain and mountains pose a big challenge to construct good roads,” Chauhan told the meeting.

Although various Central schemes are being implemented in the state, there could be certain difficulties in the implementation unless there is good e-connectivity, he said.

“As e-connectivity is yet to reach several rural villages, the Central schemes can’t reach the targeted people and the right beneficiaries can’t benefit from the schemes,” he said.

The Union Minister said that the number of commercial banks and insurance companies operating in rural villages is scanty because of poor e-connectivity.

Assuring the officials that he would take efforts towards bringing in better e-connectivity, Chauhan urged them to be more cautious while submitting proposals to the Centre keeping in mind the challenges of the state.

Royte informed the meeting that the state government is making massive efforts towards implementation of the Central schemes despite poor e-connectivity.

Better synergy and coordination among various service providers is quite vital in order to improve e-connectivity.