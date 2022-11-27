AIZAWL: Union minister of state for minority affairs – John Barla – on Sunday, said that the central government is committed towards uplifting minority communities in the country, while speaking at Aizawl in Mizoram.

John Barla arrived in Aizawl on Saturday on a three-day visit to Mizoram.

The union minister visited Lawngtlai district in Mizoram and held meetings with officials of state departments and Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) on Sunday.

During the meeting, Barla said that the central government launched various schemes for minority communities, which are being implemented across the country.

He informed that the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully committed to the welfare and development of the minorities.

The union minister also asked Mizoram officials to spread awareness amongst the public about the central schemes and extend helping hands to those in need.

Barla was apprised of the current status and progress of Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) projects being implemented in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram.

He also discussed with the officials to solve some existing problems and to facilitate further progress through the schemes.

Barla visited the ongoing construction of Residential Sports School at Lawngtlai College in Mizoram under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme.

He also paid a visit to the ongoing construction of Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), a bilateral cross-border road project to link Mizoram with Kolkata Sea Port via Myanmar.