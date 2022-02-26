AIZAWL: The Mizoram unit BJP on Friday submitted a memorandum to state governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati urging him to impose a president rule due to the alleged lawlessness in the state under the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by chief minister Zoramthanga.

MNF is a member of BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre but the party does not work with the BJP in Mizoram.

In its memorandum, the BJP alleged that there was a total absence of good governance in the state resulting in misuse of public money through unfair means.



The memorandum said there was rampant corruption at every level of administration where ministers and high officials of the state are suspected to be involved in various dubious business deals.

The memorandum also said that the Union Home Minister had directed the state government in November 2019 to check the cross border illegal trade of dried areca nuts and fertilizers from Myanmar through Mizoram

“Despite these glaring evidence of the existence of such illegal trade in this item in large volume and in utter disregard for the Centre directives, the Mizoram Government chooses to be a silent spectator on the commission of a crime before their very eyes,” the memorandum said.

It alleged that the state government while promoting corruption, does not give free hand to law enforcing agencies who are tasked with the implementation of MHAs instructions in curbing these illegal activities.

The BJP also alleged said in its memorandum that the state government under MNF is one of the most corrupt governments ever established in Mizoram.

“The present regime run by the Mizo National Front has a dubious distinction of being dubbed as the most corrupt government Mizoram has had so far. As a good number of Ministers/MLAs are running proxy contract works system for various development works, no due process is followed in awarding contract works,” the memorandum said.

It said that Information obtained through RTI revealed a startling truth that most of the construction/developments works were awarded by way of restricted tenders and in the process, the lion’s shares of the profits go to ministers and MLAs.

The party urged the governor to invoke article 356 (I) of the constitution and assume to himself all or any of the functions of the state government.

It also urged him to instruct the Centre to set up a probe into all these criminal activities and punish those involved, big or small in the interest of the development of Mizoram and its people.